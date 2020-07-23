AP govt. directs collectors to use all medical staff across the state to contain Coronavirus

The role of medical personnel around the world during the Coronavirus outbreak is priceless. The Andhra Pradesh government hopes that their services will be much needed in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. The Department of Health has appealed to collectors to involve government doctors as well as private doctors in coronavirus control measures.

The state government has issued directions to identify all doctors across the state and avail their services. It is advised that the services of AYUSH doctors, MBBS doctors operating private clinics, nurses, paramedical staff, NCC volunteers, members of the association, youth clubs, etc be used.

All of these should be shared and immediately released on duty as directed by the government. It also revealed that the government will provide protection kits to everyone involved in services rendered in these unprecedented times.

Going by the latest Statistics in the coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh, the state has registered 6045 persons in Andhra Pradesh have been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday taking the tally to 64,713. Meanwhile, 65 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19 pandemic, taking toll to 823. Out of the total 64,713 positive cases, 32,127 patients are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and 31,763 got discharged.