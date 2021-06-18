AP govt. eases coronavirus curfew restrictions across the state except in East Godavari

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has relaxed curfew rules in the state. The relaxations have been given from 6 am to 2 pm currently, and it is decided that relaxation time has been extended to 6 pm. The current curfew expires on the 20th of this month, and the latest regulations and relaxations will take effect on June 21. The decision to this effect was taken during a review conducted by CM Jagan with the authorities on the coronavirus status.

The government has ordered shops in the state to close by 5 pm. Government offices will continue to function as usual with curfew relaxations. Officials made it clear that curfew regulations would be strictly enforced after 6 pm.

However, due to the high number of corona cases, relaxations will be given only till 2 pm in East Godavari. Despite the curfew relaxation, officials made it clear that people should wear masks and maintain physical distance at shops and markets.

Andhra Pradesh has reported as many as 6151 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Thursday. The cases mentioned above had erupted after the tests conducted for about 1,02,712 people on Wednesday. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,32,902. Going by the latest trends, the state has seen a dip in the cases with a positivity rate of 5.76 per cent.