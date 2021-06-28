AP govt. extends curfew with increase in relaxation timings in eight districts from July 1

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a crucial decision on the ongoing curfew in Andhra Pradesh to contain coronavirus. It has been announced that curfew will be relaxed in 8 districts from July 1 to July 7. While permitting operations in the respective districts from 6 am to 9 pm, shops and restaurants should be closed between 9 pm and 10 pm, he said. It was also clarified that the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 6 am.



Meanwhile, easing of curfew has been announced in West Godavari, East Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, and Prakasam districts from 6 am to 6 pm where the coronavirus positivity rate is more than 5 percent. The curfew will continue in these districts from 6 pm to 6 am the next day. He said the latest decisions would be taken from July 1 to July 7. CM Jagan clarified that the decision on relaxation in these districts would be taken again after considering the positivity rate.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on covid prevention measures and vaccination. The review was attended by Minister Alla Nani and covid Task Force officials. Meanwhile, the decision on curfew has been taken.



On the other hand, the coronavirus cases have been decreasing in the state. as many as 4250 new coronavirus cases in the last twenty-four hours as of Sunday against the tests conducted for about 95,327 people. The recent cases take the total tally to 18,79.872. While coming to the fatalities, 33 new deaths occurred in the state in the last twenty-four hours taking the tally to 12,598.