AP govt. files caveat petition in Supreme Court in Chandrababu arrest case

The government has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The Andhra Pradesh government has taken an important decision regarding TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in remand at Rajahmundry Central Jail in connection with the AP Skill Development Scam case. The government has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on Thursday.
The AP government's appeal to the Supreme Court requests an opportunity to present their arguments in the case against Chandrababu Naidu. They claim to have substantial evidence regarding his involvement in the skill development case, where a large-scale scam was allegedly carried out by promising to train students. It also claims that funds involved were allegedly routed and encashed through shell companies and central investigation agencies are already probing the matter, with the GST department being the first to inform about the case.
In a setback for Chandrababu Naidu, his quash petition filed in the Supreme Court was postponed to Tuesday.