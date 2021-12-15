AP govt. files lunch motion petition in High Court on single bench verdict on Movie ticket prices issue

The Andhra Pradesh state government has filed a lunch motion petition in the high court challenging the single bench verdict on movie ticket prices in the state. The judgment of the Single Bench was appealed to the Division Bench and the Advocate General asked the High Court to hear arguments on behalf of the government. The bench will hear arguments this afternoon on the Lunch Motion Petition filed by the government.



It is learned that the High Court has suspended GO about the reduction of movie ticket prices in the AP. Theater owners' lawyers have argued that the government does not have the power to reduce movie ticket prices. They said the theater owners have the right to increase ticket rates during the release of the film. The High Court agreed with the arguments on behalf of the petitioner and suspended GO No. 35, which was issued by the government.



The government of Andhra Pradesh ha brought the GO 35 the last March over the reduction of ticket prices in the state. However, the Tollywood biggies have urged to reconsider the decision on the reduction of the ticket prices several times. It remains to be seen how the division bench would respond to the single bench verdict.