AP government files memo in High Court over covid-19, says elderly people will be vaccinated without Aadhaar

The Andhra Pradesh government told the high court that it was ready to face the Coronavirus Thirdwave and revealed that 26,325 medical and other staff were employed. The petition over corona control measures, black fungus cases and vaccinations in the state were heard in the High Court.

The government told the high court several details on the occasion. We will give weightage in the future to the services of PG Medical students. The government has reported 1955 black fungus cases and 109 deaths.

A government advocate told the court that it had not been confirmed that the children would get corona in the third wave. The government has decided to vaccinate the elderly without any Aadhaar card.

The government told the court that the vaccination for the elderly would be completed within two days. The government filed a memo during the hearing in the high court.