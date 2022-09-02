AP govt. has spent Rs. 3000 crore for crop insurance, says YS Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit to YSR district continues for the second day. The CM reviewed the development of Pulivendula constituency in Idupulapaya. The Chief Minister is conducting a review of development programs and other issues in Pulivendula Constituency with local leaders and officials.

On this occasion, CM Jagan said that crop insurance of Rs.3000 crores has been provided which has never been done before in the state and opined that the credit goes to the YSRCP government.

CM conducted a review on Pulivendula Area Developments Agency and suggested that all farmers register im e-crop. Talking about the appointment of doctors in hospitals, the CM said that 40000 jobs have been filled in the medical and health department alone. He said that development work is being done in Chakrayapet mandal with Rs.1200 crores.