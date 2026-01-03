BRS to Hold Crucial Meeting Amid Assembly Boycott

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is poised for a significant meeting today (Saturday) at Telangana Bhavan, commencing at 10 AM. The assembly will be presided over by Party Working President K. T. Rama Rao and senior leader Harish Rao. The discussions are expected to focus extensively on the latest political developments and the party's strategy for upcoming Assembly sessions.

Having previously boycotted Assembly proceedings, the BRS has reaffirmed its decision not to attend today's session, alleging that they are obstructed from speaking and raising public issues. Party leaders have denounced the government's handling of Assembly proceedings, claiming it undermines democratic principles.

BRS figures have expressed strong concerns regarding their perceived marginalisation as the opposition party, stating they are denied opportunities to ask questions or engage in discussions within the Assembly. In light of these grievances, the BRS will deliver a PowerPoint presentation at Telangana Bhavan, addressing key issues such as the alleged injustices in the distribution of Krishna River waters and updates on the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project.