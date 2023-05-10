  • Menu
AP govt. hikes HRA to government employees, issues orders

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh government has given good news to government employees issuing orders on Wednesday increasing the HRA of government employees.

Andhra Pradesh government has given good news to government employees issuing orders on Wednesday increasing the HRA of government employees. Whereas, it will be applicable to the employees working in the headquarters of the new districts.

Further, the government has decided to increase the HRA from 12 percent to 16 percent.

The increase will be applied to the employees in Parvathipuram, Paderu, Amalapuram, Bapatla, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram, Narasaraopeta, Puttaparthi and Rayachoti district centers.

