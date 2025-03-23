  • Menu
AP govt. identifies new beneficiaries for pensions, to disburse from May 2025

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has made significant remarks regarding the NTR Bharosa pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, has made significant remarks regarding the NTR Bharosa pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh. He announced that 500,000 individuals have recently been identified as eligible for the scheme and that their pensions will be sanctioned shortly.

During a press briefing in Gantiada, situated in the Vizianagaram district, Minister Srinivas revealed that 93,000 widows would begin receiving their new pensions starting in May.

He emphasised that the government is committed to supporting the newly identified eligible recipients and ensuring timely disbursement of their pensions.

