AP Govt increase medical seats for PG courses

Amaravati: In a big boost to medical education, Government has decided to increase the medical PG seats by 746 more in the present year. Due to the sustained efforts of the Government, 207 medical PG seats were already created in 2022.

Officials said that due to the steps taken by the Medical and Health Department under the direction of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a total number of 953 medical PG seats were created in the last 3.3 years, taking the total number of to 1923 from 970 in 2019.

They said that another 3000 PG seats would be made available when the newly sanctioned 17 medical colleges start functioning in the state. With the creation of 106 professor posts and appointment of 1254 assistant professors, sufficient teaching staff would also be made available for the newly coming up medical colleges in the state, they said.

The phenomenal increase in medical PG seats will cater to the increasing demand of super spatiality doctors across the state besides making the medical services available to all regions and meeting the growing medical needs of the population.