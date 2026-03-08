CM urges Ganapathy, top Maoist leaders to surrender

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged all the central committee members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), including Ganapathy alias Muppala Lakshmana Rao, to surrender, join the mainstream of life, and be “an active part in the reconstruction of the Telangana state”.

Ganapathy, who hails from Peddapalli district in Telangana, is former general secretary of the banned CPI (Maoist). He resigned from the post in November 2018 due to ill-health and reportedly shifted to Nepal. As many as 130 Maoists with 124 sophisticated weapons surrendered before the state government in the presence of the Chief Minister at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference later, the Chief Minister congratulated the surrendered Naxalites on their readiness to join the mainstream of life in response to a call given by the state government. As for the cases pending against the Naxalites, Revanth Reddy said that the government is ready to revoke them within the purview of the laws and constitute a committee, if required, to review the status of the cases.