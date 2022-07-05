AP govt. invites applications from new beneficiaries for YSR Vahana Mitra

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the beneficiaries of the YSR Vahana Mitra Scheme-2022-23. It is known that financial assistance will be provided on the 13th of this month. The Transport Department has invited applications from eligible persons for this year.



Transport Department Commissioner P. Raja Babu said that the applications should be submitted to the village and ward secretariats by the 7th of this month. He said that along with those who are already beneficiaries of this scheme, drivers who have purchased an auto, taxi, and maxi cabs can also apply.



It is known that under the Vahana Mitra scheme, the eligible auto, taxi and maxi cab drivers are being given Rs.10,000 annually. Under this scheme, those who are already beneficiaries have to upload the photo next to their vehicle in the village and ward secretariat. Drivers who have purchased a new vehicle should apply with eligibility documents related to their Aadhaar Card, White Ration Card, Land Details, Income Tax, Household Electricity Consumption, Caste and other details.