AP govt. is taking all measures to prevent seasonal diseases, says Vidudala Rajini

On the fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh assembly meetings, a war of words is going on between the ruling party and the opposition. There was a discussion on the medical and health department wherein the TDP MLA Atchennaidu criticized that people are facing severe problems due to viral fevers every year. He accused the government of not taking measures to curb seasonal diseases. Atchennaidu fired at the government saying that they are spending time telling lies.



However, the concerned minister Vidudala Rajini rubbished the allegations of the opposition and asserted that the government of Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken strong measures to prevent seasonal diseases. "We have brought revolutionary changes in the field of medicine and appointed special officers at the district level for the control of viral fevers," Minister said adding that Dengue and Malaria have been included in Aarogyasri.

Vidudala Rajini alleged that the Aarogyasri scheme was defunct in the previous government and accused that they squandered money in the name of mosquito eradication. The minister expressed condolence over the death of Sandhya who died after seasonal fever and was enraged over TDP members for politicising the child's death.