AP govt. is taking initiative to resolve problems of Tollywood, Says Minister Perni Nani

Perni Nani said the Andhra Pradesh government is taking the initiative on issues in the film industry. Speaking to the media after a meeting with Telugu filmmakers in Machilipatnam on Wednesday, the minister clarified that online ticketing was not new to the government. He said that the film industry is in favor of online ticketing and reminded that a specific policy is required on movie tickets. The minister said the online ticketing policy was already in place and was not a new government initiative.

Minister Nani said the producers had come to discuss the developments taking place in the industry. "The industry as a whole is in solidarity and the producers explained that they would get in trouble if the ticket price was low and that the cost of production would also go up," Nani said. Perni Nani said that at the time Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to respond positively to their appeals unfortunate consequences have come to the fore due to a movie star.

Minister Nani explained that the producers had made it clear that they were not in favor of Pawan's views and had nothing to do with Pawan's comments. The minister also asserted that Chiranjeevi had spoken to him and said that the industry had nothing to do with the developments in the audio function.

The minister said the producers were ready to follow the instructions and advice given by the government to revive the industry. Producers Dil Raju, Bunny Vasu, Sunil Narang, Vamsi Reddy, Maitree Movie Makers Naveen, and others participated in the meeting with the Minister.