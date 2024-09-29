AP Govt. launches consultative Forum to enhance business environment, Lokesh to head it

In a significant move to improve the ease of doing business in Andhra Pradesh, the state government, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has established a consultative forum. The newly-formed initiative, aims to create a strong link between government officials and industrialists, facilitating greater investment and growth opportunities in the region.

Nara Lokesh, the state's Minister for Industries, has been appointed as the chairman of the forum, which will operate for a period of two years. The forum is designed to streamline communication and collaboration between various government departments and the business community.

Additionally, the RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) department will be tasked with coordinating efforts across government departments to enhance operational efficiency and provide better services to industry stakeholders. This initiative underscores the Andhra Pradesh government's commitment to attracting investments and fostering a conducive business environment for entrepreneurs and companies.