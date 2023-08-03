AP govt. likely to move Supreme Court over High Court verdict on R5 Zone

The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the state High Court's decision to stay the construction of houses in the R5 zone of Amaravati.



It remains to be seen whether the Jagan's government will get relief in the Supreme Court after the setback in the High Court. The outcome will depend on the arguments presented and the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The AP High Court on Thursday issued an interim order staying the construction of houses in the Amaravati R-5 zone. This decision was made in response to a petition filed seeking a halt to the construction of houses. The AP government had previously granted house site pattas to the economically weaker in the name of Jagananna colonies in the R-5 zone.

Approximately 1,400 acres of land have been distributed in the capital area, and house construction documents have been provided to 50,793 individuals in Amaravati.