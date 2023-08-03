Live
- BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
- G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
- Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
- Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
- Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
- AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
- Odisha anticipates medium flood in Mahanadi system
- Alia Bhatt approaching with a strong line-up after ‘Rocky Aur Rani..’
- Adani Enterprises Q1 PAT grows 44 pc to Rs 677 crore
- Gear up to enjoy a foot-tapping number with Raftaar's Illuminaughty
Just In
BDL hands over the first 'RF Seeker of Akash-NG Missile' to DRDO
G20 nations unite for 'Health Equity: Launch of the Affordable and Accessible Healthcare Initiative'
Pawan Kalyan's third leg of Varahi Yatra to begin from Visakhapatnam
Basavaraj Bommai lashes out at minister Ramalinga Reddy
Checkout the 20-kg lehenga which Aishwarya Khare wore a for a wedding sequence
AAP's massive protest against the misappropriation of Rs 11,000 crores of Schedule Castes
AP govt. likely to move Supreme Court over High Court verdict on R5 Zone
The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the state High Court's decision to stay the construction of houses in the R5 zone of Amaravati.
The Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the state High Court's decision to stay the construction of houses in the R5 zone of Amaravati.
It remains to be seen whether the Jagan's government will get relief in the Supreme Court after the setback in the High Court. The outcome will depend on the arguments presented and the judgment of the Supreme Court.
The AP High Court on Thursday issued an interim order staying the construction of houses in the Amaravati R-5 zone. This decision was made in response to a petition filed seeking a halt to the construction of houses. The AP government had previously granted house site pattas to the economically weaker in the name of Jagananna colonies in the R-5 zone.
Approximately 1,400 acres of land have been distributed in the capital area, and house construction documents have been provided to 50,793 individuals in Amaravati.