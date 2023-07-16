AP govt. make changes to YSR Shaadi Tofa scheme, hiked assistance to four castes

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of CM Jagan, has made significant changes to the YSR Shaadi Tofa scheme. This scheme, which has been running ambitiously for a few years, has been expanded to include four more castes. The Dudekulu, Noorbasha, Pinjari, and Ladaff castes, which fall under BC-B and practice Islam, will now receive financial assistance of Rs. 50,000. Previously, they were only eligible for this amount.

Representatives of the Dudekula caste recently approached CM Jagan requesting an increase in financial assistance. In response to their request, the government has taken a positive decision. An order has been issued to provide benefits in all government schemes, not just the Shaadi Tofa scheme. The representatives of these castes are pleased with this decision made by CM Jagan.

Under the Shaadi Tofa scheme, a financial assistance of Rs. 1 lakh is provided to minority couples who get married. The amount is directly deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts. The scheme was initiated on October 1, 2020, and has already benefited numerous couples.

Additionally, the government is also providing assistance to newly married couples from other backward castes through the YSR Kalyana Mastu scheme. Scheduled Castes receive Rs. 1 lakh, BC Castes receive Rs. 50,000, and disabled individuals receive Rs. 50,000 through this scheme.