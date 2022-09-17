AP govt moves to Supreme Court over HC's order on Amaravati capital issue

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday challenging the verdict of the State High Court on Amaravati as the capital city. As per the sources, the State government mentioned in the petition that the High Court's verdict on the Capital city is nothing but trespassing the legislature's powers.

It is mentioned that the Court ordered the State government must implement the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Act is nothing but questioning the powers of the State Assembly.

The government mentioned in the petition that the government opted for the three capitals for decentralisation of the power. The government further requested the Apex Court to issue a stay on High Court's judgement.