AP govt. receives 7,500 suggestions on new districts, new notification likely at the month-end

It is known that the state government has issued a notification to make the existing 13 districts in Andhra Pradesh into 26 districts. Vijay Kumar chief secretary of the planning department said the government had received a large number of suggestions from the people on the formation of new districts and the possibility of holding a referendum.

Vijay Kumar said that 7500 suggestions received so far from across the state have been handed over to the respective district collectors. He said that 4,500 suggestions were received from the Vizianagaram district alone. After Vizianagaram, most of the suggestions are said to be received from the Krishna district. Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar clarified that the reviews of all the districts were over by today and the deadline for providing advice and suggestions would also expire tomorrow.

Vijay Kumar said the final decision would be taken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after the completion of the referendum and review of the authorities. The final notification would be given by the end of this month.

A total of 60 items were said to have received feedback from the public. He reminded that the Finance Ministry has also released the GO to this effect that the division of officers and employees will be completed for the newly formed districts.