AP govt. releases Rs 2,586.60 crore under YSR free crop insurance, to disburse amount on May 25th

The state government has released Rs 2,586.60 crore to pay insurance premiums to eligible farmers for the Kharif-2020 season under the YSR Free Crop Insurance Scheme. Agriculture Chief Special Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah on Wednesday issued orders to this effect.

The amount will be credited directly to the linked farmers' bank accounts through Real-Time governance on the 25th of this month. The Commissioner of Agriculture has been directed to prepare lists of eligible persons and make arrangements for distribution to this extent. The list of beneficiaries registered under Dr YSR free crop insurance scheme would be displayed in the Rytu Bharosa Kendras.

In December, the Andhra Pradesh Government deposited Rs 1,252 crore to 9.48 lakh farmers under insurance claims of the 2019 season.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan on Thursday released the first tranche of assistance to farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan. Chief Minister YS Jagan launched the scheme at the camp office in Tadepalli to benefit 52,38,517 farmers across the state.