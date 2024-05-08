HRDA vents ire at govt over doc’s suspension, ratchets up protests

Hyderabad: Agitated over the suspension of Dr Shravan Kumar in the Korutla incident, the doctors have decided to register their protest by wearing black badges while on duty for the next one week. The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) has condemned the assault on doctors and opposes the action of the culprits. It is inhumane and immoral to attack doctors and medical staff and destroy public property. The mob not only attacked the doctor but also attempted to fatally harm him by dousing him with petrol.

While the police endeavored to rescue the doctor and the medical staff, the perpetrators sought to damage and overturn the autorickshaw, as stated in a press release issued by the HRDA on Tuesday. The HRDA doctors said that in spite of all the agony that Dr Shravan Kumar has undergone, he was suspended by the Commissionerate of Telangana, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (VVP). As a gesture of solidarity to Dr Shravan Kumar, the HRDA requested all the doctors to wear black badges for a week wherever they were working, either in the government or private sector. They demand the Commissioner of Telangana, Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, revoke the suspension.

The HRDA emphasised the need for the Telangana government to pursue legal action against the culprits to prevent similar assaults from happening in the future. The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association condemned the VVP Commissioner Dr Ajay Kumar's decision to suspend Dr Shravan without conducting an inquiry into the misconduct at Korutla Hospital. “If the suspension is not taken back, we will discuss with all the medical associations and formulate an action plan. With such actions, doctors will not come forward to work in remote areas,” said the TTGDA state team.