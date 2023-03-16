AP govt. sets up AP Medical Services Recruitment Board to fill the vacant posts

The Andhra Pradesh state government, which has already taken many revolutionary measures in the medical and health department, has taken another important decision of setting up AP Medical Services Recruitment Board (AP MSRB) for recruitment in Medical and Health Department. The government issued an order to this effect on Wednesday



The AP Government has issued an order to form a new Medical Services Recruitment Board for filling up the posts in the Medical and Health Department at the state, zonal and district level. AP Government made the board with 17 posts. The Principal Secretary of the Health Department will act as the Chairman of this Board. The Government has appointed a Special Grade Deputy Collector level officer as Member Secretary and a JD (Admin) level officer from Medical Health Department as Member.



The government has set up the AP Medical Services Board to provide flexibility to the state, zonal and district level officials who are struggling to recruit doctors, nurses and para-medical staff. With the formation of the Board, HOD, Zonal, more attention can be focused on district level hospitals. It is known that CM Jagan has already given orders to appoint the vacancies whenever they arise and AP Medical Services Recruitment Board has been formed accordingly.