AP govt. slashes RT-PCR test prices in the state, check the rates here

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took an important decision regarding the price of covid-19 test RT-PCR in the state. It has been priced at Rs 350 in ICMR accredited NABL private labs. Hospitals and labs are required to display strictly revised rates.



The District Medical Officers are advised to constantly monitor the tests to ensure that they are at the revised rates. The government issued the orders on Tuesday. At present, the state government is charging Rs. 475 for a sample test and Rs. 499 for NABL labs and now it has been fixed at Rs.350.



Corona cases are on the rise in the state on the other hand. The number of cases crossed four thousand on Monday and reached seven thousand on Tuesday alone. During the past 24 hours, 38,055 tests were performed reporting 6996 new cases and four deaths including two in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor and Nellore. 1,066 people fully recovered yesterday from the corona and there are currently 36,108 active cases.