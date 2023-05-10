AP govt. starts exercise to appoint lectures to the girls junior colleges in each mandal

Fulfilling the promise of one girls' junior college for the mandal, the state government has taken steps to appoint the necessary staff for teaching in the respective colleges. In addition, about 7,000 secondary grade teachers (SGT) will be promoted and appointed as subject teachers at the high school level and was decided to complete this entire process by the end of this month.



It is known that the state government has ordered the upgrading of 292 government high schools in the state to the level of high school plus (junior college level) in the last academic year. Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) has identified 'plus' schools where there are no junior colleges and started intermediate education for girls.



In this order, admissions have been made in 177 plus high schools in the academic year 2022-23 and was decided to conduct inter classes in the remaining 115 plus schools in the next academic year. With this, the process of appointing full-fledged teaching staff was undertaken everywhere. In the academic year 2023-24, the inter classes will start from June 1.

According to the current statistics, 1,752 teachers are required for teaching inter classes at the High School Plus level in MPC, BIPC, Commerce, Arts subjects. In this context, among the School Assistants (SA) currently serving in government high schools, those with seniority and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) qualifications will be appointed in High School Plus.

Those who have been teaching at the school level so far will be tested by the Inter Board to see how suitable they are for teaching at the college level. Later, 1,752 selected school assistants will be given one increment and appointed to teach in junior colleges.

Meanwhile, the government will also provide promotion to around 6,000 to 7,000 SGTs. They will be appointed as subject experts at the high school level. The government has directed the education department to complete the process of promotions and filling up of posts by the end of May.