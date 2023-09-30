AP govt. suspends Naidu's personal secretary Pendyala Srinivas

Live
The Andhra Pradesh government suspended Personal Secretary of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu Pendyala Srinivas, for violating government service rules. The orders were issued by Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy. Currently, Srinivas holds the position of Assistant Secretary in the Planning Department.
He is also facing charges in the skill development scam case, and his name has been linked to IT notices received by Chandrababu. The CID has alleged that money was routed to Chandrababu through Srinivas in relation to the skill development case.
The AP Planning Department has issued a memo to Srinivas who is learned to be in America, stating that he must return within a week and provide an explanation for going abroad without permission. However, as Srinivas did not respond to this directive, the government decided to suspend him.