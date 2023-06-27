AP govt to disburse Amma Vodi funds tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the Jagananna Amma Vodi funds into the accounts of mothers who would send their wards to the school at Kurupam in Vizianagaram district tomorrow and address the public meeting. As part of the scheme, Rs. 15,000 will be deposited into the accounts of 42,61,965 mothers as financial assistance.



The Andhra Pradesh government has already prepared the list of beneficiaries as per the norms prescribed by the government and made it available in the village secretariats. The AP government has provided Rs.19,617 crores in three years under the Amma Vodi scheme and benefitted 82,31,502 students studying from class 1 to Inter in the last year.

It is known that the government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all measures to ensure that no student is left without education and bringing various schemes to provide financial assistance to the poor to continue their studies and prosper.