AP govt. to disburse YSR EBC Nestham on April 12 in Markapuram

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will disburse the YSR EBC Nestham to women at a program in Markapuram of Prakasam district on April 12. CM Jagan will directly deposit cash into eligible accounts by pressing a button.



It is known that the scheme extends financial assistance to the poor belonging to upper castes like Kamma, Reddy, Kshatriya, Brahmana, and Velama. About Rs. 15,000 will be deposited in the accounts of poor women between the ages of 45 and 60 who belong to these categories. However, there are rules and regulations to be able to benefit from this scheme where the beneficiaries should have an annual income of Rs. 10,000 per month in Villages and Rs. 12,000 in urban areas.

The Jagan government is already providing financial assistance to SC, ST, BC, minority, and poor women between the ages of 45 to 60 through the YSR Cheyutha scheme. Also, through YSR Kapunestam, it assists the poor sisters of Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontar castes.

To benefit all the poor women in the age group of 45 to 60 years of the state, the YSR EBC Nestham scheme has been introduced for the poor women of the upper castes even though it is not included in the manifesto.