AP govt. to disburse YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh government will disburse the fifth tranche of 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa' funds which was introduced to support the fishermen families during the ban on sea fishing.
To this extent, in a meeting to be held in Nizampatnam of Bapatla district on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan will directly deposit Rs. 10,000 will be deposited in cash. About 1,23,519 Gangaputras in the state are benefiting through this scheme.
Meanwhile, the state government is implementing the 'YSR Matsyakara Bharosa' scheme from 2019 to stand by the Gangaputra who struggle for survival during the ban on fishing.
Also, the period between April 15 and June 14 every year has been announced as the ban period for sea fishing after the YSRCP came to power.
