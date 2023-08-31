AP govt to issue ID cards to film, TV artistes soon

Vijayawada: In yet another initiative to promote the film industry in the state, the AP government for the first time in the country has decided to issue identity cards to film, theatre and TV artistes and technicians.



Giving details of the identity cards, FDC chairman Posani Krishnamurali said on Wednesday that the identity cards will help junior artistes and technicians in a big way. He said the cards will also be useful to get subsidies being provided by the government in future. He said the identity cards will curb the menace of commission being collected by agents. He said the data will be sent to directors and producers to pay the remuneration directly to the artistes.

Speaking to the mediapersons at the secretariat, the FDC chairman said the government had received applications to stage 115 plays for Nandi Nataka awards competitions.



Of them, 10 padya natakams, 6 social plays, 5 university level plays, 10 social plays and 5 children plays were selected for final competition.

He said three applications were received for the best book competition and one best book will be selected.