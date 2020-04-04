AP govt to pay full salaries to employees in essential services

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the State Government will pay full salaries to the employees engaged in essential services, for the month of April, in a statement on Saturday. It is worth mentioning here that, the government already deferred in paying salaries to all employees, on March 31.

The government employees working in health, police and sanitation departments will get full salaries, he informed. At the same time, the government ignored the employees serving in the electricity department, who are also working round the clock to ensure proper supply of electricity to hospitals and domestic purpose during the lockdown.

During a high-level review meeting on the COVID19 situation in the state with the officials, the chief minister instructed them to pay 100 per cent salary to the employees working in these three categories.