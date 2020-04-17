AP govt to procure fruits from Farmers to distribute it to less prices amid lockdown

Kurnool: The state government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a crucial decision to prevent the farmers from loss in the wake of the lockdown. Farmers who cultivated fruits, orchards and others investing lakhs of rupees. Farmers are worried about the minimum support prices.

At this juncture, the state government is making arrangements to buy fruits from farmers under the auspices of the Horticulture Department and sell them at the lowest prices. As part of these varieties of fruits would be distributed for Rs. 100. The fruits will be distributed by the Horticulture Department in containment zones. Kurnool district authority is taking steps to increase immunity in the public. Eight bananas, five sweet oranges, papaya fruit and five lemons will be offered as part of this. Farmers expressed their happiness over the government's decision.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 572 with an increase of 38 cases on Friday. While there are 35 victims who got discharged and 18 members remain deceased.