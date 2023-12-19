AP govt. to provide pulses for subsidy to white ration card holders from January

The government of Andhra Pradesh has announced a positive development for ration card holders in the state. In an effort to provide subsidies through the public distribution system, the government will be offering pulses to eligible individuals. As part of the preparations for the upcoming Sankranthi festival, around 8 tons of pulses (Kandi) will be moved to storage centers by the 23rd of this month. The distribution of pulse has garnered significant attention and will be fully implemented in all districts starting from January.



Additionally, the government will be purchasing and supplying fruits grown within the state directly from farmers, marking the first time such an initiative has been undertaken. In December, approximately 4,604 tons of pulses were provided to 46.64 lakh people at a subsidized rate of Rs. 67 per kg. The government has also approved the distribution of pulses at subsidized rates in tribal areas.

The market prices of pulses have been increasing over the past year, particularly due to the complete damage of the crop in Maharashtra caused by heavy rains. However, with the arrival of a new crop in the market, prices are expected to decrease. Despite the market rate reaching Rs. 170 per kg, the government has maintained the subsidy rate of Rs. 67 per kg. There was a temporary shortage and disruption in the supply of pulses for 3-4 months, but the government has assured that funds will be allocated monthly moving forward.