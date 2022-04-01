AP govt. to soon handover free house Site Pattas to TTD employees

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy said the dream of TTD employees, who have been waiting for three decades for housing, will soon come true. In another three months, CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy will hand over the housing plots to TTD employees. As part of it, Rs 61.63 crore to be paid for 300.22 acres of land acquired in Padirvedu forest village in Vadamalpeta mandal was handed over to collector Harinarayanan by chairman YV Subba Reddy.



Speaking at the event at Sripadmavathi Rest House, YV Subba Reddy said the way has been paved for relocating 5,518 employees. He said the issue of housing had been decided by the then board during the YSR regime, but as some went to court and the dispute reached the Supreme Court.

It has been reported that the board of trustees had instructed employees to set up a House Building Society to avoid any legal issues in the future. MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and others were present on the occasion.