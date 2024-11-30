AP govt to unveil Vision Document on Dec 12

Vijayawada: The state government is making all the necessary arrangements to release the Swarnandhra Vision Document-2047 on December 12 in the presence of the common public.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday held a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat on the document, which is aimed at elevating the state position in the country in all sectors. In the last Assembly session, the government has already placed the draft document before the public.

The Vision Document is being prepared with the active participation of several prestigious organisations along with the NITI-Aayog. The state government has already gathered the opinion of over 17 lakh people, including the experts in various spheres, many agencies and intellectuals on the Vision Document.

The state government, which has studied in-depth the viewpoints of all these people, is now getting ready to release the Vision Document on December 12 in the presence of students and the common public.

The Chief Minister has already announced 10 principles with regard to the Vision Document -- building poverty-free society, providing employment, skill-human resource development, water conservation, introducing technology in farming, providing global-level basic amenities, proper utilisation of energy resources, quality production along with branding, Swachh Andhra and DeepTech. He also formulated a perfect plan to achieve all these goals.

The government is making all the necessary arrangements for preparing a Vision Document for the development of not only the state but also at constituency and mandal-level.

Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, secretaries of various departments along with the officers of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) were present at the meeting.