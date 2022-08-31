AP govt. will soon start Family Physician System in the state; Vidudala Rajini

Andhra Pradesh State Medical and Health Minister Vidudala Rajani said that the family physician system will be started in the state very soon by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. For the first time, a regional review meeting was held in Guntur on Tuesday to find out how the schemes implemented by the Health Department and the services provided are at the field level.



On this occasion, she said that the government will provide door-to-door medical services after the implementation of the family physician system. He said that 176 new medical officers and 1,681 mid-level health providers will be appointed for the successful implementation of the family physician system.

The minister said that 65 types of medicines have been made available in YSR Health Clinics. "Special apps have also been made available to all levels of staff to enter the details online and MMU vehicles will be ready in 45 days," Rajini asserted.



Vidudala Rajini further recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the scope of Aarogyasri and providing free corporate medicine to all the poor in the state. She said that those who have been treated and discharged under Aarogyasri and will get additional medical services through family physician's medical system and doctors and ANMs will serve their homes, he said.

She said that if the patients are not satisfied with the treatment received by Aarogyasri, the ANMs will upload the videos of talking to them online, so that action can be taken against those hospitals. The minister opined that maternal and child deaths have reduced to almost zero after their government came to power and said that she has instructed to make at least ten deliveries per month in PHCs.