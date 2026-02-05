Why Electronic City Leads Bengaluru’s Housing Growth | Purva Silversky

Electronic City has long been known as Bengaluru’s technology powerhouse. Over the past decade, however, it has evolved into one of the city’s most self-sustained and future-ready residential markets.

A combination of factors, its thriving IT ecosystem, expanding physical and social infrastructure, improved connectivity, and strong job–home proximity, has turned this micro-market into a magnet for both value-driven and premium homebuyers.

According to Knight Frank’s Bengaluru Real Estate Market Report 2024, Electronic City and neighbouring clusters accounted for over 18% of new residential launches in the city, highlighting its growing importance among both developers and home-seekers.

Puravankara Limited, one of India’s most trusted real estate brands, has played a significant role in this transformation. The company’s premium residential offering, Purva Silversky, further strengthens its presence in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing corridors, catering to buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.

Let’s explore why Electronic City continues to attract a diverse spectrum of homebuyers, from first-time purchasers to premium and luxury seekers.

What Makes Electronic City Appealing to Both Affordable and Premium Homebuyers?

1. Significant Affordability Advantage

Compared to Whitefield or the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Electronic City offers a 20–30% price advantage, as reported in the ANAROCK Bengaluru Residential Market Report 2024.

This makes the micro-market especially attractive for:

First-time homebuyers

Young professionals

Families seeking 2 BHK or 3 BHK apartments in Electronic City

Budget-conscious buyers looking for optimised, modern layouts

Projects such as Purva Silversky reflect this value advantage by combining competitive pricing with premium design and amenities.

2. Strong 5-Year Appreciation Trend

Electronic City has delivered 8–12% CAGR in property prices over the last five years, according to Knight Frank’s 2024 insights.

This positions the region as a rare blend of:

Cost-efficient entry pricing

Consistent long-term appreciation

Attractive ROI for both end-users and investors

Premium developments like Purva Silversky are particularly well placed to benefit from this sustained growth.

3. Daily Convenience for Over 2.5 Lakh Professionals

With over 200 IT, biotech, and technology companies operating across Electronic City Phase 1 and Phase 2, including Infosys, Wipro, HP, Siemens, and Biocon, the region offers unmatched job–home proximity.

This translates into:

Better work–life balance

Reduced commute stress

Strong rental demand

High year-round occupancy

Metro-accessible communities such as Purva Silversky are especially attractive to professionals seeking convenience without compromising on living standards.

4. Rapidly Growing Demand for Premium Housing

The premium housing segment in Electronic City has expanded sharply over the past 3–4 years, driven by:

Senior IT leadership and CXO-level professionals

Improved social infrastructure

Hybrid and remote work flexibility

Rising demand for gated communities with lifestyle amenities

Knight Frank reports increased demand for larger 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes, with Electronic City leading this shift in South Bengaluru. Purva Silversky is well aligned with this trend, offering spacious homes designed for modern urban families.

5. A Market with Options for Every Buyer Profile

Electronic City today offers a wide housing spectrum:

Affordable 1 & 2 BHK apartments

Premium 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK homes

Luxury 4 BHK flats for sale in Electronic City

Lifestyle-focused projects like Purva Silversky

This diversity makes the area suitable for virtually every buyer category—from millennials to NRIs.

Key Infrastructure Catalysts Driving Growth

1. Namma Metro Yellow Line (RV Road–Bommasandra)

Commissioned in August 2025, the 19.1 km elevated Yellow Line has transformed connectivity across Electronic City.

Key benefits include:

Sharply reduced commute times

Seamless metro access to South and Central Bengaluru

Stronger price appreciation near stations

Rising demand for premium homes near metro corridors

For many buyers evaluating Purva Silversky, metro proximity is now a decisive advantage.

2. Elevated Expressway & Improved Road Networks

The Silk Board–Electronic City elevated expressway on Hosur Road was an early catalyst, drastically improving travel efficiency.

Combined with flyovers and road upgrades in Phase 1 and Phase 2, residents of developments like Purva Silversky enjoy:

Faster access to core city zones

Improved traffic flow

Enhanced liveability

3. SEZs, IT Parks & Employment Hubs

The concentration of SEZs and corporate campuses ensures continuous housing demand across:

Rental-oriented 1–2 BHK units

End-user driven 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes

Premium gated communities such as Purva Silversky

4. Strong Social & Lifestyle Infrastructure

Electronic City’s social ecosystem now rivals established urban zones, offering:

Renowned schools

Multi-specialty hospitals

Retail centres and malls

Cafés, gyms, and wellness hubs

This makes communities like Purva Silversky ideal for long-term family living.

Popular Housing Formats in Electronic City

1. Modern Apartments

Apartments remain the dominant choice due to:

Proximity to IT hubs

Gated-community security

Strong rental yields

Lifestyle amenities

Purva Silversky caters directly to this demand with contemporary architecture, efficient layouts, and community-centric planning.

2. Integrated Townships

Township living is gaining popularity due to:

Landscaped greens

Sports and recreation zones

Co-working and WFH-ready spaces

Family-focused amenities

This format is especially attractive to residents seeking an all-in-one lifestyle, a key feature at Purva Silversky.

3. Plotted Developments

While smaller in share, plotted developments around southern Electronic City offer:

Lower entry points

Flexible construction

Strong resale value

Metro expansion continues to boost their demand.

Price Trends & ROI Performance (2019–2024)





Year Avg Price (₹/sq ft) YOY Change 2019 4,100–4,300 — 2020 4,300–4,500 +3–4% 2021 4,500–4,700 +4% 2022 4,800–5,100 +7% 2023 5,200–5,600 +8–10% 2024 5,700–6,200 +8–9%

Total appreciation (2019–2024): ~35–40 %

Future outlook:

6–8% annual growth for mid-segment homes

8–10% for premium homes near metro stations

12–15% rental demand growth

25–30% land value rise near industrial and R&D zones

Premium projects like Purva Silversky are expected to outperform average market growth.

Key Buyer Segments in Electronic City





Buyer Type Preferred Homes Why They Choose Electronic City IT Professionals 2 & 3 BHK Job proximity, amenities NRIs Luxury 3 & 4 BHK ROI, premium living, trust in brands like Purva Silversky Investors 1–2 BHK, mid-segment High rentals, strong absorption Millennials Smart compact homes Budget + WFH readiness







Why Electronic City Is One of Bengaluru’s Most Balanced Market s

Over the last decade, Electronic City has transformed from a pure employment hub into a complete residential ecosystem. With metro connectivity, expressways, and growing social infrastructure, buyers now enjoy convenience without sacrificing affordability.

Developers like Puravankara, through premium offerings such as Purva Silversky, have played a pivotal role in shaping this evolution—delivering homes that align with modern lifestyles and long-term investment goals.

Electronic City today offers an unmatched combination of value, connectivity, lifestyle, and future growth, making it one of Bengaluru’s most compelling real estate destinations.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which are the best areas to buy apartments in Electronic City?

Top locations include:

Electronic City Phase 1

Electronic City Phase 2

Neeladri Road

Huskur–Chandapura corridor

Projects like Purva Silversky are strategically located within these growth zones.

2. Are there good options for 3 BHK and 4 BHK buyers?

Yes. Premium gated communities and lifestyle projects such as Purva Silversky offer spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes.

3. What are the future growth prospects for investors?

Growth is driven by:

Yellow Line metro

Expanding SEZs

Rising IT employment

Strong rental absorption

4. Are there notable upcoming apartment projects in Electronic City?

Yes. Among several new launches, Purva Silversky stands out for its design philosophy, amenities, and strategic connectivity.

5. Is Electronic City a good market for long-term investment?

Absolutely. With affordability, metro access, high rental demand, and projects like Purva Silversky, it remains one of Bengaluru’s safest long-term real estate bets.