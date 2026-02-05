Why Electronic City Leads Bengaluru’s Housing Growth | Purva Silversky
Electronic City has long been known as Bengaluru’s technology powerhouse. Over the past decade, however, it has evolved into one of the city’s most self-sustained and future-ready residential markets.
A combination of factors, its thriving IT ecosystem, expanding physical and social infrastructure, improved connectivity, and strong job–home proximity, has turned this micro-market into a magnet for both value-driven and premium homebuyers.
According to Knight Frank’s Bengaluru Real Estate Market Report 2024, Electronic City and neighbouring clusters accounted for over 18% of new residential launches in the city, highlighting its growing importance among both developers and home-seekers.
Puravankara Limited, one of India’s most trusted real estate brands, has played a significant role in this transformation. The company’s premium residential offering, Purva Silversky, further strengthens its presence in one of Bengaluru’s fastest-growing corridors, catering to buyers seeking both lifestyle and long-term value.
Let’s explore why Electronic City continues to attract a diverse spectrum of homebuyers, from first-time purchasers to premium and luxury seekers.
What Makes Electronic City Appealing to Both Affordable and Premium Homebuyers?
1. Significant Affordability Advantage
Compared to Whitefield or the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Electronic City offers a 20–30% price advantage, as reported in the ANAROCK Bengaluru Residential Market Report 2024.
This makes the micro-market especially attractive for:
- First-time homebuyers
- Young professionals
- Families seeking 2 BHK or 3 BHK apartments in Electronic City
- Budget-conscious buyers looking for optimised, modern layouts
Projects such as Purva Silversky reflect this value advantage by combining competitive pricing with premium design and amenities.
2. Strong 5-Year Appreciation Trend
Electronic City has delivered 8–12% CAGR in property prices over the last five years, according to Knight Frank’s 2024 insights.
This positions the region as a rare blend of:
- Cost-efficient entry pricing
- Consistent long-term appreciation
- Attractive ROI for both end-users and investors
Premium developments like Purva Silversky are particularly well placed to benefit from this sustained growth.
3. Daily Convenience for Over 2.5 Lakh Professionals
With over 200 IT, biotech, and technology companies operating across Electronic City Phase 1 and Phase 2, including Infosys, Wipro, HP, Siemens, and Biocon, the region offers unmatched job–home proximity.
This translates into:
- Better work–life balance
- Reduced commute stress
- Strong rental demand
- High year-round occupancy
Metro-accessible communities such as Purva Silversky are especially attractive to professionals seeking convenience without compromising on living standards.
4. Rapidly Growing Demand for Premium Housing
The premium housing segment in Electronic City has expanded sharply over the past 3–4 years, driven by:
- Senior IT leadership and CXO-level professionals
- Improved social infrastructure
- Hybrid and remote work flexibility
- Rising demand for gated communities with lifestyle amenities
Knight Frank reports increased demand for larger 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes, with Electronic City leading this shift in South Bengaluru. Purva Silversky is well aligned with this trend, offering spacious homes designed for modern urban families.
5. A Market with Options for Every Buyer Profile
Electronic City today offers a wide housing spectrum:
- Affordable 1 & 2 BHK apartments
- Premium 3 BHK and 3.5 BHK homes
- Luxury 4 BHK flats for sale in Electronic City
- Lifestyle-focused projects like Purva Silversky
This diversity makes the area suitable for virtually every buyer category—from millennials to NRIs.
Key Infrastructure Catalysts Driving Growth
1. Namma Metro Yellow Line (RV Road–Bommasandra)
Commissioned in August 2025, the 19.1 km elevated Yellow Line has transformed connectivity across Electronic City.
Key benefits include:
- Sharply reduced commute times
- Seamless metro access to South and Central Bengaluru
- Stronger price appreciation near stations
- Rising demand for premium homes near metro corridors
For many buyers evaluating Purva Silversky, metro proximity is now a decisive advantage.
2. Elevated Expressway & Improved Road Networks
The Silk Board–Electronic City elevated expressway on Hosur Road was an early catalyst, drastically improving travel efficiency.
Combined with flyovers and road upgrades in Phase 1 and Phase 2, residents of developments like Purva Silversky enjoy:
- Faster access to core city zones
- Improved traffic flow
- Enhanced liveability
3. SEZs, IT Parks & Employment Hubs
The concentration of SEZs and corporate campuses ensures continuous housing demand across:
- Rental-oriented 1–2 BHK units
- End-user driven 2, 3 & 4 BHK homes
- Premium gated communities such as Purva Silversky
4. Strong Social & Lifestyle Infrastructure
Electronic City’s social ecosystem now rivals established urban zones, offering:
- Renowned schools
- Multi-specialty hospitals
- Retail centres and malls
- Cafés, gyms, and wellness hubs
This makes communities like Purva Silversky ideal for long-term family living.
Popular Housing Formats in Electronic City
1. Modern Apartments
Apartments remain the dominant choice due to:
- Proximity to IT hubs
- Gated-community security
- Strong rental yields
- Lifestyle amenities
Purva Silversky caters directly to this demand with contemporary architecture, efficient layouts, and community-centric planning.
2. Integrated Townships
Township living is gaining popularity due to:
- Landscaped greens
- Sports and recreation zones
- Co-working and WFH-ready spaces
- Family-focused amenities
This format is especially attractive to residents seeking an all-in-one lifestyle, a key feature at Purva Silversky.
3. Plotted Developments
While smaller in share, plotted developments around southern Electronic City offer:
- Lower entry points
- Flexible construction
- Strong resale value
Metro expansion continues to boost their demand.
Price Trends & ROI Performance (2019–2024)
Year
Avg Price (₹/sq ft)
YOY Change
2019
4,100–4,300
—
2020
4,300–4,500
+3–4%
2021
4,500–4,700
+4%
2022
4,800–5,100
+7%
2023
5,200–5,600
+8–10%
2024
5,700–6,200
+8–9%
Total appreciation (2019–2024): ~35–40%
Future outlook:
- 6–8% annual growth for mid-segment homes
- 8–10% for premium homes near metro stations
- 12–15% rental demand growth
- 25–30% land value rise near industrial and R&D zones
Premium projects like Purva Silversky are expected to outperform average market growth.
Key Buyer Segments in Electronic City
Buyer Type
Preferred Homes
Why They Choose Electronic City
IT Professionals
2 & 3 BHK
Job proximity, amenities
NRIs
Luxury 3 & 4 BHK
ROI, premium living, trust in brands like Purva Silversky
Investors
1–2 BHK, mid-segment
High rentals, strong absorption
Millennials
Smart compact homes
Budget + WFH readiness
Why Electronic City Is One of Bengaluru’s Most Balanced Markets
Over the last decade, Electronic City has transformed from a pure employment hub into a complete residential ecosystem. With metro connectivity, expressways, and growing social infrastructure, buyers now enjoy convenience without sacrificing affordability.
Developers like Puravankara, through premium offerings such as Purva Silversky, have played a pivotal role in shaping this evolution—delivering homes that align with modern lifestyles and long-term investment goals.
Electronic City today offers an unmatched combination of value, connectivity, lifestyle, and future growth, making it one of Bengaluru’s most compelling real estate destinations.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Which are the best areas to buy apartments in Electronic City?
Top locations include:
- Electronic City Phase 1
- Electronic City Phase 2
- Neeladri Road
- Huskur–Chandapura corridor
Projects like Purva Silversky are strategically located within these growth zones.
2. Are there good options for 3 BHK and 4 BHK buyers?
Yes. Premium gated communities and lifestyle projects such as Purva Silversky offer spacious 3 BHK and 4 BHK homes.
3. What are the future growth prospects for investors?
Growth is driven by:
- Yellow Line metro
- Expanding SEZs
- Rising IT employment
- Strong rental absorption
4. Are there notable upcoming apartment projects in Electronic City?
Yes. Among several new launches, Purva Silversky stands out for its design philosophy, amenities, and strategic connectivity.
5. Is Electronic City a good market for long-term investment?
Absolutely. With affordability, metro access, high rental demand, and projects like Purva Silversky, it remains one of Bengaluru’s safest long-term real estate bets.