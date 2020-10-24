AP grama sachivalayam 2020 results to be released by next week

AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2020: The results of AP grama sachivalayam 2020 examination which was conducted to fill up various vacancies will be released by October end. The process of screening the answer sheets has been completed. It should be notified that the government has decided to accord 15 weightage marks for the outsourcing and contract employees who had attended the exam.

Several candidates who have been working as the outsourcing and contract employees in Andhra Pradesh grama sachivalayam have failed to mention it while registering for the exam and upon the candidates' request, the officials have their details to accord the weightage marks.

This year, the results will be declared in ranks i.e, all the candidates will be given a rank. The ranks will be announced considering the marks in all the 14 written tests. The candidate who received the highest mark will be accorded the first rank and the one who secured the least marks will be given a rank.

The government is going to fill up the vacancies according to the ranks provided also considering the district wise reservation. The Andhra Pradesh government announced 16,208 vacant posts in 19 categories and the exam was held from September 20 to September 26 with 14 written tests.

Around 19,57,355 persons had applied for the exam out of which 7,69,034 attended the exam.

On the other hand, the government has filled up 1,10,520 posts of the total vacancies 1,26,728 in 11,162 grama sachivalayas and 3,786 in ward sachivalayas.