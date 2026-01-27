AP Grameena Bank celebrates R-Day

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Grameena Bank chairman K Pramod Kumar Reddy emphasised the importance of the values enshrined in the Constitution-- unity, national integrity, and nation-building.

He asserted that Republic Day is a moment of pride for the nation and a reminder for every citizen to uphold their responsibilities towards the country.

He unfurled the national flag and addressed the staff at the bank head office at Brodipet in Guntur city on Monday, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day. Vigilance In-charge Harish Betha, bank officials were present.