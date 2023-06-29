AP health dept. to fill up 331 vacant posts in APVVP hospitals

Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department has issued a notification for the recruitment of 331 vacant posts in Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals. AP Medical Services Recruitment Board Member Secretary M Srinivasa Rao revealed these details stating that these direct appointments will be made on July 5, 7, and 10 in 14 specialties.



He said that steps have been taken to fill up the posts in tribal and rural hospitals on a regular and contract basis and advised the candidates to attend walk-in recruitment at APVVP Commissioner's office in Vijayawada and Gollapudi.

The APVVP board member advised the eligible candidates to visit websites cfw.ap.nic.in and hmfw.ap.gov.in. for more details on the recruitment.