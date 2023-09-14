AP High Court adjourns Chandrababu's bail plea in Angallu case to September 20

The hearing on the bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the case related to the Angallu incident in Annamayya district has been postponed to the 20th of this month.

The AP High Court has directed the police to provide full details of the case. The incident occurred during Chandrababu's visit to Irrigation projects, where a clash between TDP and ruling party workers took place in Angallu. Chandrababu filed a petition stating that he was targeted with stones by the ruling party workers and that he was saved by his security personnel.

The police have registered a case against 179 individuals in connection with the incidents that occurred during Chandrababu's visit to Annamayya district. Chandrababu has been included as A-1 in the case. The Mudivedu police in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district have registered these cases under various sections, including attempted murder.



Chandrababu visited Annamayya district on the 4th of last month under the banner of 'war on the destruction of irrigation projects'. Tension arose After clashes broke between ruling and opposition party cadre.

