  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's quash petition to Tuesday

AP High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu opposing the remand. The Court which...

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu opposing the remand. The Court which heard the petition asked the Naidu's lawyers over the objections in the case and later adjourned it to Tye next week.

However, the court has given a relief to Naidu directing the CID not to take the latter into custody untill Monday and asked the CID to file the counter.


The High Court also heard the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers in the High Court regarding the capital Inner Ring Road case. Additionally, his lawyers have also filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by the CID.

It is learned that the CID has been directed to file a counter in the Inner Ring Road case as well. This suggests that the CID will be providing a response or opposing the arguments presented in the petition.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X