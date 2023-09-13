AP High Court adjourns hearing on Naidu's quash petition to Tuesday

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the quash petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu opposing the remand. The Court which heard the petition asked the Naidu's lawyers over the objections in the case and later adjourned it to Tye next week.



However, the court has given a relief to Naidu directing the CID not to take the latter into custody untill Monday and asked the CID to file the counter.





The High Court also heard the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu's lawyers in the High Court regarding the capital Inner Ring Road case. Additionally, his lawyers have also filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by the CID.

It is learned that the CID has been directed to file a counter in the Inner Ring Road case as well. This suggests that the CID will be providing a response or opposing the arguments presented in the petition.



