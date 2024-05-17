AP High Court asks govt to check post-poll violence

Nelapadu (Guntur district): The single judge bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court headed by Justice Jyotirmayi on Thursday instructed the government to take precautions to check post-poll violence by pressing more forces in the region.

The court heard the lunch motion petition filed by TDP advocate cell member Nallabotu Ramakoteswara Rao on the post-poll violence in Palnadu region.

The advocates pointed out that violence had erupted throughout Palnadu, including Narasaraopet, Macherla and Sattenapalli and the administration had miserably failed to prevent them.

When senior counsel Raviteja wanted to present the evidence, Justice Jyotirmayi stated that there was nothing new to hear since the whole world witnessed it.

The counsel for the Election Commission informed the court that the petition filed by the petitioner was under consideration.

When the counsel on behalf of the state government and the DGP sought time to get details into the issue, the judge agreed to hear in the evening.

When the matter came up for hearing in the evening, the assistant government pleader on behalf of the home department said that the petition was under consideration and precautions are being taken. The court was also informed that the Election Commission had also sought explanation from the DGP and the Chief Secretary.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that enough enforcement was not deployed resulting in the violence.

Justice Jyotirmayi ordered the state government to send additional forces to the region to avoid violence across the state in general and Palnadu in particular.