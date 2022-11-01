AP High Court delivers verdict on Maha Padayatra, says no change in earlier orders

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday, which reserved its verdict on Amaravati farmers Maha Padayatra said that there is no way to modify the previous orders and clarified that the padayatra should be conducted subject to conditions.



To this extent, the High Court dismissed the petition filed in connection with the Amaravati Padayatra on Tuesday. During the investigation, the High Court said that the identity cards issued by the DGP or any other identity card should be shown to the police.

The court also said that the other farmers can show solidarity in any other way without participating in the padayatra. The High Court has made it clear that the state DGP can approach them for cancellation of the yatra if the conditions are violated during the padayatra.