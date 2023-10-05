Live
AP High Court directs police to serve notices to Buddha Venkanna and investigate
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the police to issue notices to Buddha Venkanna, the Telugu Desam Uttarandhra district in-charge, under Section 41A of theCriminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
This decision was made following a complaint by YSRCP MLA Perni Nani, who alleged that Venkanna had made inappropriate comments against MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Kodali Nani during a meeting held in Gannavaram. The Atkur police have registered a case based on this complaint.
Buddha Venkanna approached the High Court regarding this case, and his lawyers argued that all the sections registered against him carry a maximum punishment of seven years. The court heard the arguments from both sides and subsequently ordered the police to issue notices to Buddha Venkanna under Section 41A of the CrPC.