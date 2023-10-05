  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court directs police to serve notices to Buddha Venkanna and investigate

Andhra Pradesh High Court
x

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the police

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered the police to issue notices to Buddha Venkanna, the Telugu Desam Uttarandhra district in-charge, under Section 41A of theCriminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

This decision was made following a complaint by YSRCP MLA Perni Nani, who alleged that Venkanna had made inappropriate comments against MLAs Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Kodali Nani during a meeting held in Gannavaram. The Atkur police have registered a case based on this complaint.

Buddha Venkanna approached the High Court regarding this case, and his lawyers argued that all the sections registered against him carry a maximum punishment of seven years. The court heard the arguments from both sides and subsequently ordered the police to issue notices to Buddha Venkanna under Section 41A of the CrPC.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X