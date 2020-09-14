AP High Court fumes at DGP, says Rule of Law not being enforced in the state

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday made serious comments on the police system and DGP Gautam Sawang. The high court was incensed that the 'Rule of Law' was not being enforced in the state. The court, which summoned the DGP several times in the past has strongly commented that the DGP should resign if he could not control the police system.

Earlier, habeas corpus petition filed in the high court over Venkataraju's missing case in Indupalli of Amalapuram Mandal in East Godavari district. Hearing the petitioner's arguments, the High Court asked the state counsel, "Is there any rule of law in the state?" However, it is known fact that this is not the first time that the DGP was summoned, as he was questioned by the High Court on several occasions. In an another case, the High Court has asked Gautam Sawang as to why he had not taken action against Vishakhapatnam police officers despite violating the law by illegal detaining TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu at the airport.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed displeasure on the state police over the illegal arrest of advocate Subhash Chandra Bose. The Habeas Corpus petition filed by the wife of High Court advocate Subhash Chandra Bose was heard by the court and was furious over the high-handedness of the cops.

The court has observed that illegal arrests being continued despite the DGP Gautam Sawang's assurance of stopping the illegal arrests. In another occasion, DGP was summoned over the seizure of vehicles used in the transportation of liquor in the state. It remains to be seen how DGP would respond to these comments.