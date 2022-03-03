AP High Court gives verdict on three capital petitions, directs govt. to follow CRDA Act

The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has received a huge blow from High Court on Thursday. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra delivered a key verdict on the cancellation of the three capitals, CRDA Act, and ordered the government to develop Amaravati as the capital and implement the master plan as it stands. The court said that the assembly does not have the power to make any laws on the capital and directed that the state government should act in accordance with the CRDA law. The court ordered that the developed plots be handed over to the farmers within three months.



Also, the High Court directed that the master plan be completed within 6 months as per the agreement and ordered to submit a periodic report on development works. The court in its verdict said that the lands should not be used for anything other than capital needs and no office should be moved from Amravati. It has been ordered to pay Rs.50,000 for the expenses of the petitioners. Meanwhile, the farmers in Amaravati were elated over the AP High Court verdict.



After the bifurcation of the state, the then TDP government decided to make Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and built a secretariat along with the temporary assembly. The high court was also set up.



The YSRCP government came to power in the subsequent 2019 elections. Chief Minister Jagan has announced that the government is setting up three capitals in the name of decentralisation of governance.



Amaravati farmers are upset over the AP government's decision and launched an agitation. Meanwhile the government has also withdrawn three capital bills. Following the completion of the arguments in the High Court, the court reserved judgment and revealed it today.