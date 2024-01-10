  • Menu
AP High Court grants anticipatory bail to Naidu in IRR, liquor and sand cases

Andhra Pradesh High Court
Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam and former Chief Minister, in three separate cases.

The cases include the Inner Ring Road case, the liquor case, and the free sand case.

Additionally, the court has also granted anticipatory bail to former minister Kollu Ravindra and retired IAS officer Shri Naresh, who are both accused in the liquor case.

