Just In
Cong failed to implement promises: Vinod Kumar
Says people are losing faith in the ruling party
Karimnagar: Looking at the situation of the Congress government, it does not look like it will last for five years as people have started opposing the Congress within 95 days, said Karimnagar BRS MP candidate Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.
He participated in a road show along with Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in Vavilala village under Jammikunta mandal on Tuesday. Speaking on this occasion, he said that if the people vote for him in the upcoming parliamentary elections, he will bring a skill development center to Karimnagar and make it an education hub along with triple IT and Navodaya schools in five years.
It is worth mentioning that during his tenure as MP from 2014 to 2019, a smart city was brought to Karimnagar with a cost of Rs 1,000 crore. Kothapalli-Manoharabad railway, cable bridge construction on Manair river, Manair river front, IT tower, night light construction near Satavahana University has been done. Vinod Kumar asked people of Karimnagar to bless and send him to Parliament.
The Congress government came to power by giving false promises. CM Revanth Reddy could not implement the promises and now he is taking vows in the name of Gods and people have stopped believing in Congress. If they vote for Congress, Telangana will be merged with Andhra, he said.
MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy said if voted for Congress party, CM Revanth Reddy and his mentor Chandrababu will conspire to merge Telangana state with Andhra again. Vinod Kumar is winning with a huge majority as Karimnagar MP. Former Chairman of Tourism Corporation Gellu Srinivas, KDCCB Vice Chairman Ramesh, MPP Doddi Mamata Prasad and others participated in this programme.