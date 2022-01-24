AP High Court hears petition against PRC, says employees have no right to challenge govt decision

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday heard a petition filed by AP JAC against PRC and made several key remarks on the occasion. The high court questioned the petitioner whether their salaries were hiked or slashed to which the petitioner had no answer. The court fumed as to how they could file a petition without the proper information. It clarified that employees have no right to challenge the PRC. The court asked the petitioner to contact the government for the report and adjourned the hearing at 2:15 p.m. The leaders of the trade unions were ordered to appear before them.

Earlier in the day, the government and employees have out their arguments in court. Counsel for the petitioner told the court that the PRC and HRA has not been given under the AP Bifurcation Act. The AP Advocate General then argued on behalf of the government and told the court how the employees threatened the government. The AG questioned how they could threaten the government to go on strike could file a writ petition in the court.



The AG pointed out to the court that the employees are preventing to pay salaries to Anganwadi and outsourcing employees. He told the court that the government had invited union leaders to the talks who didn't turn up yet.